‘I’m Human Too’: Rosianne Cutajar Sues Mark Camilleri For Libel After Yorgen Fenech Allegations

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has filed a libel case against author Mark Camilleri for making “defamatory allegations” about her in his new book. “I won’t allow anyone to gain popularity through their writings at the cost of my integrity,” Cutajar said. “I’m a human being like everyone else and I have a family.” In his book A Rent Seeker’s Paradise, Camilleri alleged that Cutajar had a sexual affair with Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He said Cutajar had an affair with Fenech to advance herself politically and that the murder suspect gave her “corrupt money” on the pretence that she helped him broker a property deal. In the book, Camilleri makes it clear that he found previous reports by Caruana Galizia against Cutajar, most notably since-disproved claims that she was an escort, to be unfair and with classist implications. However, he goes on to emphasise Cutajar “showed no empathy or remorse for the fact that Daphne was murdered” and even “went on to have her revenge as well” through her relationship with Fenech. “In hindsight, Daphne was right to be suspicious of Rosianne, yet her suspicions were still based on wrong assumptions and class prejudices,” he writes. “If a sex worker as a politician goes loose with bad behaviour, so can a lawyer, doctor, an architect or any other professional for that matter. Remember – I’m using the vehicle of rhetoric here as well. However, factually and clearly, Rosianne Cutajar went totally berserk with her illicit and vengeful behaviour.”

The allegation of “corrupt money” was a reference to an incident that was investigated by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler and resulted in her removal from Cabinet. Hyzler said that Cutajar had most likely received €46,500 as a brokerage fee and that this should be investigated by the tax authorities as she hadn’t declared it. Cutajar has insisted she never received this brokerage fee, and the money went straight to her aide Charlie Farrugia. However, she has confirmed receiving a €9,000 birthday present from Fenech. Camilleri reacted to Cutajar’s libel with the following tweet. “Good morning everyone and good luck Rosianne Cutajar because you are going to need it. Let it be known that you are a dilettante scumbag who like cancer has infected local politics. There are many more like you and all of you need to go.”

Good morning everyone and good luck @RosianneCutajar because you are going to need it. Let it be known that you are a dilettante scumbag who like cancer has infected local politics. There are many more like you and all of you need to go. https://t.co/IQBIwBA7Zv — Mark Camilleri (@markcamilleri5) October 28, 2021

Have you read Mark Camilleri’s book?