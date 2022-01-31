Inspired By Canada Protest, Carcade Against COVID-19 Rules Announced For Malta 

Carcaders will park in Floriana, walk through Valletta and stop outside Parliament, where speeches will be given.

Protest group Freedom Movement Malta said that the carcade will commence this Sunday at 10am from four different localities – Rabat, Mellieħa, Bormla and Żurrieq, with a potential fifth starting point in Ċirkewwa in case bikers decide to join.

Inspired by a recent protest in Canada, a carcade against COVID-19 rules has been announced for Malta this Sunday.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ is inspired by a protest of the same name that is being held in Canada.

The convoy began as a demonstration by truckers against a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border but expanded into a call to end all vaccine mandates nationwide.

Thousands of people demonstrated outside Parliament on Saturday and a GoFundMe page to support the convoy has raised over €6 million.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blasted the protest as an “insult to truth”.

Sunday protests against COVID-19 rules have become a regular occurrence in Malta, with several hundreds of people taking to the streets of Valletta two weeks ago.

Malta will soon ease controversial vaccine rules for entry to restaurants, bars and każini, but proof of adequate vaccination will remain mandatory for events, sports events, nightclubs, casinos and travel.

Cover photo: Left: The Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’, Photo from Vidstorm video, Right: A recent protest in Valletta against COVID-19 rules

Do you think Malta should relax its COVID-19 rules?