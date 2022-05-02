Jason Azzopardi Resigns From PN After Dispute With Bernard Grech

Azzopardi resigned a day after he was given a day by the party to substantiate claims that he stopped a person trying to get a presidential pardon tried from donating to the PN.

Jason Azzopardi has resigned from the Nationalist Party in the wake of a dispute with leader Bernard Grech.

Azzopardi didn’t specify what he was referring to. However, the former MP is also the parte civile lawyer for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family in the case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech has long been seeking a pardon in return for information on other people allegedly involved in the murder.

Grech said he categorically denies the allegation and that he “cannot allow shadows like this to be cast on me, far less on the party”.

Azzopardi has alleged that Grech received a donation in December 2021 from relatives of a murder suspect. The dinner also involved a contractor and “major appliances entrepreneur”.

He said that the relatives were not linked to the Tumas Group.