Malta Exceeds 2,000 Active COVID-19 Cases Again Amidst Rise Over Last 24 Hours

Malta has confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases alongside 101 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 2,007 after two consecutive days of under 2,000 cases.

Today, Prime Minister Robert Abela will be announcing Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination plan – days after Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get distributed in Malta by the first week of January 2021.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 155.

3,192 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 448,586 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country registered its first case of COVID-19.