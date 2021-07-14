Malta Hits 1,000 Active COVID-19 Cases As 218 New Patients Found Alongside Zero Recoveries
Malta has once again reached 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as the island continues to experience a surge in numbers.
The return to four digit cases comes as 218 new cases were found over the last 24 hours. No new recoveries were recorded during this time.
No new deaths were confirmed during this period either.
352,523 people have now been fully vaccinated on the island.
Malta’s health authorities have attempted to control the numbers by issuing a number of controls, including a controversial ban on unvaccinated people to the island as well as shutting down English language schools as from today.
However, the travel ban decision has since been eased, with new criteria allowing unvaccinated people to enter the island under a number of conditions.
