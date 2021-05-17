د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers Four New COVID-19 Patients, 15 More Recoveries, And Zero Deaths

Malta has found only four new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as no deaths were recorded for the tenth consecutive day and 15 more patients recovered.

The number of currently active cases has dropped to 157.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations administered has risen to 424,325. As it stands, 144,487 people have been fully vaccinated.

Malta has since opened its vaccination campaign to over-16s.

