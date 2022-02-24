Malta Won’t Ban Russians From Buying Maltese Citizenship As Instant Reaction To Ukraine Invasion

Malta won’t impose a blanket ban on Russian nationals from buying Maltese citizenship as a snap reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Questioned by Lovin Malta today, Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat said that while the government is following developments in Ukraine “very closely”, the citizenship scheme is already extremely rigorous.

“Investors, including Russians, must pass through a rigorous due diligence process and the scrutiny process costs us over €45,000 per investor,” Muscat said. “International experts are now coming to Malta to receive training on due diligence.”

He said that Malta has the highest applicant rejection rate among EU member states who offer similar citizenship schemes and is the only one that publishes the names of all new citizens.