Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 2,000 As 144 New Recoveries Recorded

Malta has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases alongside 144 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of active cases below 2,000.

That means there are currently 1,901 active cases on the island.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 157.

1,776 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 450,362 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country registered its first case of COVID-19.

Just today, the first person was given the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Yesterday, plans for Malta’s own vaccine rollout were made public.