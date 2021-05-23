Malta’s Eurovision ‘Hijackers’ Must Come Clean On Spending As Major Concerns Raised Over Betting Odds

A former Maltese Eurovision contestant has shared the “social media formula” behind creating major hype around singers and raising their betting odds ahead of their performance… only for them to then not receive the points expected of them.

His breakdown comes just one day after Malta’s very own Destiny placed 7th in this year’s edition, and has led others to call for a breakdown of the costs involved in Malta’s participation in Eurovision 2021.

“What’s this formula all about?” Ludwig Galea asked rhetorically in a new lengthy social media post.

“Basically,” he continued, “one uses a considerable amount of money to constantly bet on one’s own horse/song/team until the final minute, solicits by every means YouTube clicks (if and when required) and pays bloggers to generate hype hoping, believing or literally dreaming that if one is on the top of that odds list chart one, has a guaranteed win in hand.”

“This formula allows one’s song to peak at a fast momentum, unlike in organic online growth whereby a song starts growing gradually, reaching its highest peak in the final two days of the contest,” he said.

“It’s dangerous because it creates fictitious hype and deceiving facts.”

His post created a heated discussion online, with one person majorly involved in the organisation of Malta’s 2021 entry, Mark Grech, calling his post “trash fuelled by personal agenda”.