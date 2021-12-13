Maltese Doctor Awarded With Bravery Medal After Rolling Down Ditch To Give Injured Person First Aid 

A Maltese doctor has been awarded the Medal for Bravery (Midalja Għall-Qlubija) after he risked his own safety to administer first aid to a badly injured person.

The Office of President George Vella said that Raymond Grixti, who works as a senior GP and lectures fourth year medical students, had managed to give first aid to a person who was seriously injured in a hostile environment and who was not easily reachable.

“Since the injured person was still alive and time was critical for him, Dr Grixti refused to follow the advice of the Senior Medical Staff to wait for the officials from the Civil Protection Department (CPD) to help them go to the location of the injured,” the statement reads.

“Grixti climbed down a rubble wall, one storey high and had to roll down in the ditch. Grixti had to pass through wild bushes until he reached the injured. In the process, Grixti also helped the Senior Medical Staff to arrive together on location and give the first medical assistance to the injured person.”