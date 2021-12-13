Sean Meli Awarded Medal For Bravery After Heroic Sliema Rescue Of Drowning Chinese Teen

Sean Meli has been awarded the Medal For Bravery (Midalja Għall-Qlubija) for his heroic rescue of a Chinese teenager at sea last month.

President George Vella conferred this honour on Meli during today’s Republic Day Honours and Awards.

“Born in 1988 from Sliema, Sean Meli, became renowned for rescuing a young Chinese national who was swept to sea at Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema,” a press release from the President reads.

“After realizing that the person could not easily be seen by the Civil Protection Unit and District Police, Sean jumped into the rough seas without hesitation and with his rapid intervention he saved the life of a 14 year-old boy. He also managed to calm the young boy who was panicking in the water.”

“Sean has been playing water polo for several years and is a great swimmer, challenging himself in outdoor sports, surfing and snowboarding.”

Following the rescue, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to give Meli some kind of official recognition.

“The person who heroically saved someone from the jaws of death yesterday should receive recognition for the bravery he displayed,” Abela said. “I will make sure this happens at the right moment.”

Cover photo: Sean Meli rescuing the Chinese boy last month Photo: TVM