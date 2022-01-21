Murder Suspect Abner Aquilina In Quarantine, Will Not Appear In Court Today
The beginning of the compilation of evidence in the Paulina Dembska murder case has hit its first snag after the suspect in the case has been placed in quarantine.
Abner Aquilina, aged 20 from Żejtun, was meant to enter court at 10am this morning, with the compilation expected to last until 4pm with a series of key people set to take the stand.
However, with Aquilina placed in quarantine over the rape and murder that happened on 2nd January in Independence Gardens in Sliema, Aquilina will not be able to be taken to court in front of Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia.
Instead, the inspector in the case is expected to be the only individual to take the stand in person today. Aquilina will now be appearing virtually.
Last week, Aquilina pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dembska, who was in Malta studying English. He has not requested bail.
Since the shocking murder, there have been some major developments in the case.
New reports that he used to be a prostitute and had tried to attack two men moments before killing his victim.
Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats.
Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.
Just half an hour before his arrest, Aquilina allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered. He reportedly approached the altar and caused a scene, overturning some seats.
The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.
Several women have also claimed they were harassed by Aquilina, with Lovin Malta receiving numerous screenshots from messages sent by the murder suspect.
Meanwhile, a woman detailed how she and a friend were confronted by an erratic Aquilina when she visited Xrobb l-Għaġin on New Year’s Eve.
Police have asked women who claimed they were sexually harassed by Aquilina to come forward and file an official complaint, pledging to take it “very seriously”.
If you or someone you know needs to talk about their mental health, please call national support service 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com; the Richmond Foundation’s OLLI.chat to get in touch online; or the Kif Int? website.
