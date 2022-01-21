Murder Suspect Abner Aquilina In Quarantine, Will Not Appear In Court Today

The beginning of the compilation of evidence in the Paulina Dembska murder case has hit its first snag after the suspect in the case has been placed in quarantine.

Abner Aquilina, aged 20 from Żejtun, was meant to enter court at 10am this morning, with the compilation expected to last until 4pm with a series of key people set to take the stand.

However, with Aquilina placed in quarantine over the rape and murder that happened on 2nd January in Independence Gardens in Sliema, Aquilina will not be able to be taken to court in front of Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia.

Instead, the inspector in the case is expected to be the only individual to take the stand in person today. Aquilina will now be appearing virtually.

Last week, Aquilina pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dembska, who was in Malta studying English. He has not requested bail.