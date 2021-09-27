More Good News For Bjorn Formosa As He Secures €60,000 Funding For Neuro-Gym 

A day after raising a whopping €1.2 million from the public, ALS activist Bjorn Formosa received a government donation of €60,000 to build a neuro-gym at the care facility he plans to build for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes visited Formosa today to present him with a €60,000 donation on behalf of the Housing Authority.

“Home is the foundation upon which the quality of life of people relies, and [Dar Bjorn 2] will cater to the needs of everyone it welcomes,” Galdes said

“This is the model we adopted in the housing sector, basing our work on investigations into people’s needs and finding specific solutions to address them.”

The neuro-gym will offer clinical neurorehabilitation services for people with ALS and other neurodegernative diseases, giving them physiotherapy to allow them to remain functional and promoting an active lifestyle.