One In Five Students Attending Government Primary Schools Are Not Maltese

One in five primary school students in Malta are not Maltese, Education Minister Clifton Grima has revealed.

Grima, who was speaking after a parliamentary question from PN MP Graziella Galea, provided figures showing how 4,290 primary school students of a total of 22,451 are not Maltese.

Among the schools, Maria Regina College Qawra Primary recorded the largest contingent of non-Maltese students with a total of 476 out of 766 children (62%).

Just behind, was Maria Regina College St Paul’s Bay Primary with 300 out of 546 students (55%) and St Clare College Sliema Primary with 268 out 435 students (61%).

Of the three, the two Maria Regina Colleges recently participated in an incentive to mark the start of World Interfaith Harmony Week. An event that saw students from four different Maltese schools join together and create a flag depicting the message of love, unity, and goodwill.

Attending the event was Former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who said the foundation believed in a universally inclusive world, where the human rights and dignity of each person were always kept at the forefront.

Speaking of diversity, of the non-Maltese proportion of students attending government schools at Maria Reggina Primary Schools in Mellieħa, Naxxar, Qawra, and St Paul’s Bay, no less than 76 different nationalities were clocked: 1,260 students, out of a total of 3,128.

What do you think of the figures?