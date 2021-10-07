‘Our Baby Is Now At Peace’: Juan, A Maltese Child Born With Terminal Illness, Dies
Baby Juan, a newborn child born with a terminal illness, has died, his mother has announced.
“Our baby is now at peace. We thank you all for your messages and help during these past few weeks, and we humbly ask you to keep us in your prayers,” Solange Magri said.
A funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday 8th October, at 3.30pm at the Mosta church. It is the family’s wish that everyone attends dressed in colourful clothing.
The family is also asking that instead of flowers, donations are made in Juan’s name to Puttinu Cares.
“We can never find words to thank them for their extreme love and help during these hard moments,” she said.
Baby Juan was born exactly two months ago, on 4th August. His parents Solange and Antonie Magri were delighted to welcome him into their family, as was his big sister, Hazel, who at five years of age, had been waiting patiently to meet her little brother.
Unfortunately, things were to take a turn for the worse just four weeks in when Juan was diagnosed with ATRT – an extremely rare form of brain tumour.
A fundraising campaign was recently set up to help the family cover costs for cremation.
Rest In Peace