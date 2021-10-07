‘Our Baby Is Now At Peace’: Juan, A Maltese Child Born With Terminal Illness, Dies

Baby Juan, a newborn child born with a terminal illness, has died, his mother has announced.

“Our baby is now at peace. We thank you all for your messages and help during these past few weeks, and we humbly ask you to keep us in your prayers,” Solange Magri said.

A funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday 8th October, at 3.30pm at the Mosta church. It is the family’s wish that everyone attends dressed in colourful clothing.

The family is also asking that instead of flowers, donations are made in Juan’s name to Puttinu Cares.

“We can never find words to thank them for their extreme love and help during these hard moments,” she said.