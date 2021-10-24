Bernard Grech Recounts What An Angry 21-Year-Old Student Told Him About Her ‘Non-Hardworking’ Friend

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech used his weekly Sunday speech to recount what a 21-year-old university student told him about the unfairness of the labour market.

“A few weeks ago, a 21 year old woman who is finishing her university course told me that she wants to do her Master’s course but that she has her doubts,” Grech said.

“She said she is sacrificing a lot, staying at home and not using social media often so that she can concentrate on her course. However, she then saw that her friend, who wasn’t doing the same, has been chosen as a person of trust.”

“She asked me how it could be that she is striving and working so hard but that someone who does nothing makes it. She said she would understand it if her friend was capable but that it’s not right for her to make it if she didn’t deserve it.”