David Thake’s Company Committed Crime Of Misappropriating Funds, PL MP Glenn Bedingfield Claims

Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield has suggested that the police should charge PN MP David Thake’s company with misappropriating funds in light of its overdue VAT payments.

“In recent years, David Thake’s company – and I hope it succeeds like all companies – made around €1.5 million in sales and collected around €250,000 in VAT. That money belongs to the people and are at him illegally, which is a crime,” Bedingfield said on ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning.

“Collecting money and keeping it when it wasn’t his to keep is a crime as per Chapter 9, Article 293,” he said, referring to the law against the misappropriation of funds.

“The police made a mistake when charging them but the Criminal Code is clear in that keeping money which doesn’t belong to you qualifies as misappropriating funds. There is at least a basis for an investigation into whether a crime took place.”