Foreign Affairs Minister Accuses PN Of Wanting To Harm Economy: ‘You’re Ready To Sink The Ship To Hurt Its Captain’

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has accused the Nationalist Party of intentionally trying to harm the Maltese economy as part of its strategy to win an election. On Facebook this morning, Bartolo said that a lifelong PN voter recently told him that they will switch to PL at the next election because they cannot bear “seeing people who enjoy harming our country and its people”. “They think that their only chance they have of progressing as a party is seeing Malta regress economically, for investment to decline, for companies to leave, for jobs to be lost and for people’s spending power to go down,” he claimed.

“They hate the PL government more than they love Malta and the people of Malta. In their desire to hurt the captain and his crew, they are ready to sink the entire ship, which mans that many hardworking and blameless Maltese people will drown.” Former PN candidate Peter Agius countered this post by claiming that another PN voter told Bartolo in his face that he was a “two-bit” minister who was unable to convince the FATF not to grey-list Malta despite the government’s “best in the world” rhetoric.

“He asked Varist if he’s pleased now for scratching the backs of Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and that dirty old man [Joseph Muscat],” Agius said. Bartolo’s comment comes after Malta was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with an official announcement by the global anti-money laundering organisation expected at a press conference this afternoon. Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s reaction has been to call for a national bipartisan task force with the goal of seeing Malta return to the FATF white list as soon as possible. Yesterday, he also urged the nation to “elevate politics to a level of maturity” in this crucial period and criticised politicians who engaged in “cheap tit-for-tats”. What do you make of the minister’s allegation?