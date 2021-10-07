Freelance Writer Kass Mallia Will Be First Trans Woman To Contest A Maltese General Election
New political party Volt Malta has announced Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia as its first general election candidate.
A freelance writer from Mosta, Mallia will contest on the 9th and 11th districts and is set to be the first ever trans woman to contest a general election, after former PN candidate Angela Coleiro dropped out of the race.
In her introductory statement, she said her life experience is similar to that of many Maltese citizens.
“I have benefited from Malta’s successes, the child of a nurse and a carpenter who both made great strides in achieving personal success,” she said.
‘I’ve had the opportunity for a good education, in which I focused primarily on Computing, Mathematics, History and Philosophy. I had the opportunity to learn of Malta’s culture and history as well as Malta’s relationship with the rest of Europe.”
“My experiences of debate, discussion and critical thinking have served to push me to pay back my debt to the country I was raised in by using the culmination of my skills to aid the people who make this country their home.”
Mallia said she endorses progressive policies that grant people equal opportunities to participate in democratic life free of corrupt interests. She also pledged to focus on transparency in governance, human rights, and basic rights to food, water, shelter, health and education.
“Throughout all my life I have been a problem solver. In all facets of life, I always look to uncover problems and arrive at solutions to the best of my ability,” she said. “Volt Malta represents a new approach towards politics and an optimistic yet pragmatic approach towards tackling this country’s pressing issues.”
“Let’s work together to solve them, bring together the best out of each and every citizen in this country for a brighter future in solidarity as Maltese citizens, as Europeans but most especially as members of humanity.”
