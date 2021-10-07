Freelance Writer Kass Mallia Will Be First Trans Woman To Contest A Maltese General Election

New political party Volt Malta has announced Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia as its first general election candidate.

A freelance writer from Mosta, Mallia will contest on the 9th and 11th districts and is set to be the first ever trans woman to contest a general election, after former PN candidate Angela Coleiro dropped out of the race.

In her introductory statement, she said her life experience is similar to that of many Maltese citizens.

“I have benefited from Malta’s successes, the child of a nurse and a carpenter who both made great strides in achieving personal success,” she said.

‘I’ve had the opportunity for a good education, in which I focused primarily on Computing, Mathematics, History and Philosophy. I had the opportunity to learn of Malta’s culture and history as well as Malta’s relationship with the rest of Europe.”

“My experiences of debate, discussion and critical thinking have served to push me to pay back my debt to the country I was raised in by using the culmination of my skills to aid the people who make this country their home.”