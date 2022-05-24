Greater Police Presence Needed In St Paul’s Bay, PN MPs Urge After Surging Reports Of Car Vandalism
PN MPs have spoken out about what needs to be done to combat the overwhelming number of car vandalism cases in St Paul’s Bay.
A parliamentary question asked by MP Graziella Galea revealed that 123 police reports related to vandalism were filed in just one year – almost double that of second-placed Gżira (64).
Speaking with Lovin Malta, Galea said a greater police presence was “essential”. However, she also maintained that community policing and additional CCTV surveillance may play a key role.
“Over the past years, both as a member of Parliament and as a member of the St. Paul’s Bay Local Council, I have spoken about the need for a larger number of policemen in the locality,” she said.
“St Paul’s bay is a large locality with a dense population, apart from the fact that during summer, the number of persons visiting the area increases. For this reason, law enforcement officers need to be increased.”
Galea also suggested that the number of cases could be lessened if the locality introduced some form of community policing.
“I never understood why one of the largest localities in Malta, with the biggest number of illegalities, had to wait until a few months ago for the introduction of the community police.”
“Police stations need to be open 24-hours-a-day. Especially the one in St Paul’s Bay. Doing so is essential for residents to feel safe in their houses. They also need to be assisted by more personnel.”
The surveillance offered by additional CCTV footage could also play a key role in identifying those involved. But they may also help with prevention.
“With regards to the vandalism acts on vehicles, if the parking beneath the Qawra school is opened, and CCTVs are installed, this would assist in keeping one’s vehicle in a safer place. The same should be applied to other public parking areas.”
She insisted that CCTVs be installed in problematic areas where most crimes of this nature are known to take place. The footage can be connected directly to the police stations so that surveillance can take place continuously.
Galea wasn’t the only MP to appeal for additional CCTV footage in the area. PN MP Ivan Castillo also agreed that a wider area of surveillance would be necessary to blunt the rise in car vandalism cases in the district.
“The situation in St Pauls Bay, Bugibba, Qawra, and Xemxija has residents concerned and distressed!” he wrote on Facebook.
“This locality as a whole has the highest registered amount of Vandalism and the highest amount of thefts, with a police force that is understaffed and overworked! Police have to cover a huge area after a number of police stations have been closed.”
“I have spoken with residents who are afraid to even go for a walk, many feel they need to move as they no longer feel safe.”
“If all this does not make St Pauls’s Bay a candidate for locality-wide CCTV, then I do not know what does. It should be made a pilot project for the rest of the island! We should be taking what is now the worst locality in the country when it comes to crime rates and give the residents some solace and hope!”
