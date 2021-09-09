Labour Calls Ta’ Qali Rally For 20th September With Robert Abela To Give Speech

This rally will be held to conclude the PL’s general conference, which will include discussions on education, social justice, Gozo, the environment and politics.

The Labour Party has announced a rally for supporters on 20th September at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, with Prime Minister Robert Abela set to address the crowds.

It will likely only fuel rumours that the government is gearing up for a snap election at the end of the year.

Although Abela has repeatedly pledged not to call a snap election, stating only three months ago that the legislature will last until June, he recently refused to categorically dismiss rumours that an early election will be called in November.

