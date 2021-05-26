AC Milan Extends Congratulations To Ħamrun Spartans For Winning Premier League

Ħamrun Spartans has managed to capture the attention of the international football community with one of Italy’s footballing giants reaching out to offer their congratulations on winning the BOV Premier League.

AC Milan’s chairman Paolo Scaroni personally signed a letter sent to the Spartans, offering his warmest congratulations for winning the Premier League, ending a thirty-year drought for the club.

Apart from both being top teams in their respective divisions, AC Milan and Ħamrun Spartans share similar colours and logos, with the Spartans president, Joseph Portelli, making reference to the connections in his reply back to Scaroni.

The last time the Spartans won the Premier League was in 1991. This year’s historic win marked the eighth time the club has won the Premier League in its history, led by newly-appointed president, Joseph Portelli.

Speaking in an interview, Portelli outlined his vision to take the club to the Champions League along with ambitions to build a new stadium for its supporters.

