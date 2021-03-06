WATCH: Ħamrun Spartans Fans Throw Mass Street Party And Defy COVID-19 Measures Again

Video footage uploaded online shows a large crowd celebrating as cars beep their horns and a Mercedes drives by.

Ħamrun Spartans fans have once again taken to the street en masse to celebrate a club win, defying all COVID-19 regulations in the process.

A Ħamrun Spartans flag can be seen in the background. A policeman can also be seen in the video, watching as the car drives by.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a new set of COVID-19 measures to help curb the spread of the virus, which has reached an all-time high of 3,403 active cases earlier today.

Those measures included the closure of restaurants and snack bars, as well as the banning of all contact sports for children under the age of 17.

This isn’t the first time Spartans fans have taken to the street to celebrate a win in a historic season for the club that sees them on top of the premier league tables and matches away from being crowned champions.

In January, the streets of Ħamrun turned into a party following a 3-o win against Maltese giants, Valletta.

