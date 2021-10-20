WATCH: Yazmin Borg Stevens, Malta’s Weightlifting Superstar, Joins The Gymshark Family

Yazmin Borg Stevens, Malta’s weightlifting superstar, has teamed up with one of the world’s biggest brands, Gymshark, marking yet another step forward in her incredible journey.

“I can finally proudly announce that I am officially a Gymshark athlete,” Yazmin wrote on a social media post accompanying a slick video produced by Bullet Proof Malta.

“Being able to represent such a massive global brand is something I never thought would become a reality. Thank you Gymshark for believing in my journey and welcoming me into your beautiful and inspirational family.”