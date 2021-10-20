WATCH: Yazmin Borg Stevens, Malta’s Weightlifting Superstar, Joins The Gymshark Family
Yazmin Borg Stevens, Malta’s weightlifting superstar, has teamed up with one of the world’s biggest brands, Gymshark, marking yet another step forward in her incredible journey.
“I can finally proudly announce that I am officially a Gymshark athlete,” Yazmin wrote on a social media post accompanying a slick video produced by Bullet Proof Malta.
“Being able to represent such a massive global brand is something I never thought would become a reality. Thank you Gymshark for believing in my journey and welcoming me into your beautiful and inspirational family.”
Gymshark, which counts some five million followers on Instagram, is one the world’s largest fitness brands, valued at over £1 billion despite only opening its doors in 2012.
The video sees Yazmin share her journey as an athlete from a small island with big dreams. She’s gone from starting weightlifting just six years ago to competing in the Olympics, sharing her inspiring story along the way.
One thing’s clear – for Yazmin her journey was only possible thanks to the dedication and hard work she’s put in.
“Ready to continue working hard doing what I absolutely love doing,” she wrote.
