Watch: Discarded Organs And Intact Patient Records Discovered In St Philip’s Hospital’s Abandoned Corridors
An urban explorer’s adventure through Malta’s abandoned St Philip’s Hospital yielded a few uncomfortable surprises including discarded human organs and intact medical patient files.
Bob Thissen, who has almost 401k subscribers on YouTube, is no stranger to adventure. He explored many interesting spots across the globe. From abandoned arctic settlements to dilapidated NATO command centres in Europe.
In April, his path brought him to St Philips Hospital, an abandoned facility in Santa Venera “with a really creepy vibe.”
He published the journey on his YouTube channel, showing some rather grim footage that ranged from discarded organs in operating theatres to intact patient files left on nursing desks.
You can catch the full video below.
In his journey, Thissen happened upon a records room still teeming with files that he later described as having detailed patient records for medical and surgical admissions.
“It’s a scandal to leave all these things behind,” he said. “Just laying here.”
Thissen’s journey saw him walk from room to room, happening upon areas where chairs were huddled together – evidence that people had treaded there at some stage.
It was later revealed that he wasn’t even alone, after spotting someone tossing a bundle of cables out of a window from the floor above his.
He descended to the lower levels of the hospital and came by the aftermath of a fire that seemed to have started within an operating theatre.
Indeed, the hospital had been subject to several fires towards the end of the year 2021. That year, nine youths were arrested in connection with the crimes. However, incidents have continued.
St Philip’s Hospital is a former 100-bedded capacity hospital in Santa Venera that has been closed since 2012 after management ran into financial woes. It has since been abandoned.
The Maltese state tried to acquire the facility in October 2012 with plans for an eight-year lease. However, nothing ever materialised.
It was to be used as a rehabilitation centre, however, the government pulled out of the deal and all plans eventually fell through.
What do you make of the video?