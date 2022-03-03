Pain Clinic Patients Return After Police Raid Over CBD Shocks Medical Cannabis Community

Patients of Paola’s Pain Clinic are returning and being given prescriptions after the wellness centre was raided by police over suspicions that they were selling cannabis.

The raid is believed to have stemmed from a package being intercepted by Maltese authorities containing CBD flowers, with less than 0.2% THC (THC is the psychoactive element in the plant).

However, authorities found the package suspicious – and they weren’t sure if the bag of buds were protected or not.

So they raided the clinic, arresting two staff members and Dr Andrew Agius (who runs the clinic) even strip searching them, sending shockwaves throughout the medical cannabis community, who believed their medicine would be protected.

Though the Pain Clinic does stock other high CBD products, Lovin Malta is reliably informed that police officers were not interested in any other products, looking for any flower or buds within the clinic to be confiscated.

They searched the clinic thoroughly, but did not find any THC products.

Aside from the flower, phones, laptops and computers as well as all money on site were also confiscated by the police, leaving the clinic using old laptops to serve their patients,