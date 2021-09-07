د . إAEDSRر . س

Paola Man Accused Of Robbing Wife’s Sister’s Home As Son’s Wedding Was Taking Place

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbing the home of his wife’s sister as his son’s wedding was taking place.

52-year-old Emanuel Barbara is being accused of entering his sister-in-law’s home in Paola on 28th August, between the hours of 6.45pm and 9.30pm, Talk.mt reported.

In court, it emerged that the son lived with the sister-in-law. It was claimed that during the ceremony of the son’s wedding, the accused man – his father – entered the home to steal. For some reason, the man was not at his son’s wedding.

Barbara was also charged with breaking bail conditions and a probation order.

He pled not guilty to the charges against him and requested bail. However, the prosecution objected to his request in light of a lack of trust in his actions.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea refused his request on the grounds that a number of witnesses still need to be heard.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa was prosecuting. Joe Brincat appeared for the defendant.

