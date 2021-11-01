PN Government Would Offer Grants For Home CCTV And Increase Policing To Make Communities Safer 

The Nationalist Party has pledged to offer grants for people to install CCTV and other security systems in their homes if it is elected to government.

During a press conference earlier today, Home Affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami, together with candidates Errol Cutajar, Graziella Galea and Darren Carabott ran through a number of proposals that will aim to boost security within Malta’s communities.

The proposals include ensuring that all of Malta’s police stations are reopened within 24 months of the party returning to government. Each police station, Fenech Adami said, will be sufficiently staffed, and well-equipped.

A number of Malta’s police stations have been closed in recent years, though authorities insist that there is still a police presence in each locality. Community policing projects have also been launched in a number of localities, with plans for their expansion over the coming months.