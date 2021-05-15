Police No Longer Investigating PN MP Toni Bezzina Over 2012 Allegations

Nationalist Party MP Toni Bezzina has been cleared of wrongdoing by a police probe into allegations of wrongdoing dating back to 2012.

Bezzina’s lawyer, Joe Giglio, confirmed that Bezzina was no longer the subject of police investigations.

“I am proud to have stood by and assisted Perit Bezzina, as well as other before him within Partit Nazzjonalista, who were persecuted because of their political beliefs and for nothing else,” said Giglio, who will himself a PN candidate in the next election.