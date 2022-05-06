Police Question Anton Refalo Over Protected 19th Century Heritage Item In His Home

Minister Anton Refalo was questioned by police this week over the presence of a 19th-century VR marker in his home.

A spokesperson for Refalo confirmed with The Times of Malta that he had been questioned by police, adding that he provided the same explanation he did when the issue was first raised back in February.

In February, Lovin Malta reported how major questions were swirling around Refalo after a protected 19th-century heritage item was spotted in the courtyard of his property in Qala.

Images sent to Lovin Malta and published on social media showed a restored stone marker with VR initials (Victoria Regina) placed in front of the pool on the property.