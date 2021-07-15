Remote Working Policy Introduced In Malta’s Public Service

A remote working policy has been published for the public service, which is the first of its kind for Malta. This initiative would give the possibility for thousands of workers in the public sector, to work online and from home. This follows a pilot project which was established in 2019 and during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This policy comes into force on 1st October 2021. An 18-month transition period will take place, aiding the shift from the existing teleworking system towards the new remote working policy. The Remote Working Policy also creates guidelines on how to ensure professional standards in service provision, data protection, employee wellbeing and use of technological equipment, as well as to safeguard laws, policies and sectoral agreements currently in force.

The Institute of Public Services will be providing specific training on both the management and technological aspects of the policy, in order to facilitate access. Malta has seen an increase in remote working since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many businesses starting to embrace flexible modes of work for their employees. Despite all its positives, the advent of online working has given rise to a number of negative consequences such as technostress, burnout and more importantly, anxiety or depression. As a result, Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba spearheaded the European Parliament to vote in favour of the right to disconnect after working hours.

The right to disconnect allows workers to not engage in work-related activities during out-of-office hours. Meaning employees won’t have to answer work emails or phone-calls of the sort, when they are not at work. A new scheme launched in June has also been launched which gives third-country nationals the opportunity to live in Malta for up to a year and work remotely. They will be granted the opportunity to apply for a Nomad residence permit, which allows them to work remotely. The permit will cost €300.

