Search Carried Out At Anton Refalo’s Home Over Protected 19th Century Heritage Item 

Heritage officers have descended upon the home of Minister Anton Refalo’s property following revelations of a 19th-century VR marker in his home.

A spokesperson for Superintendence of Cultural Heritage told The Shift News that an inspection is being carried out, that the artefact was identified, and that Refalo is collaborating.

Major questions are swirling around Refalo’s involvement after a protected 19th-century heritage item was spotted in the courtyard of his property in Qala.

Images sent to Lovin Malta and published on social media shows a restored stone marker with VR initials (Victoria Regina) placed in front of the pool in the property.

The Shift News, who was first to publish the story, reached out to Refalo for clarification. However, the Minister has refused to answer questions sent on how he acquired the piece of national heritage, despite numerous reminders.

Refalo, an avid collector, served as the Chairman of Heritage Malta in the period between his stint as Gozo Minister and Agriculture Minister.

Under Maltese law, persons found guilty of appropriating items of cultural and historical value could be fined up to €116,000 and face six years imprisonment.

VR stones were initially constructed by the British to identify which land belonged to the government. They were once fairly common, but have since either been destroyed, disappeared, or were stolen.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police to see whether a criminal investigation will be opened.

Should Refalo step down?