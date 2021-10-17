Someone Pretending To Be Daphne Caruana Galizia Called Mourners Midway Through Her Vigil

A prominent Opposition MP has opened up about targeted fake calls from someone pretending to be an assassinated Maltese journalist he received during a vigil marking her murder.

“I decided to write this after thinking about it a bit, and I’m only writing it because they used her name last night,” Jason Azzopardi said as he opened up about the incident.

During the annual vigil marking four years since the brutal murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia by carbomb outside her home in Bidnija, Azzopardi’s phone rang – and it appeared to be due to a call from Caruana Galizia herself.

The spoof call comes as Azzopardi says he’s been targeted with non stop calls since August. Saying he’s spoken to police, Azzopardi opened up with a strongly-worded address aimed at the fake callers.

“You need to be mentally ill, a criminal, without a soul or conscience, the vomit of society, to call me as if from Daphne’s phone specifically during a vigil for her and during a Mass dedicated to her soul,” Azzopardi said.

“I can’t even call you trash, because trash is worth more than you are.”