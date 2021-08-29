Spoof Website Posing As Lovin Malta Set Up Amid Misinformation Campaign

A series of spoof articles and an accompanying website posing as Lovin Malta have been published amid a massive misinformation campaign against the country’s independent media houses.

The website, www.lovinmalt.com, carries a number of spoof articles, including one claiming that Melvin Theuma, the main suspect in the assassination against journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, had lied under oath.

It was registered earlier today. The domain was registered through namecheap.com. The registrant’s name is withheld for privacy purposes.

Malta currently finds itself in the midst of a disinformation campaign by as yet unknown individuals.

On Thursday, a fake website posing as Manuel Delia’s blog was also set up and is disseminating false information claiming to come from the journalist-activist.

This follows weeks of fake emails being sent to the country’s newsrooms.

Like all other spoof articles that have emerged so far, the article gives readers the impression that it’s on Lovin Malta’s actual website, with links leading to legitimate links.

Jason Azzopardi has written to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to inform him about the identity of the person behind these spoofs.

“I also indicated to him in advance who is behind these fake websites that are being set up to discredit those fighting for truth and justice for Daphne,” Azzopardi said.

“My message to the brains behind this dirt: neither you, nor your coked-up accomplice, nor the Bulgarian IT expert you are paying €1,500 an hour to conjure up this dirt will scare or stop me.”

The actions have been condemned by civil society as well as Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who has called on the Prime Minister to do the same.