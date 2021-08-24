Tal-Maksar Brother’s Bail Denied Over Carmel Chircop Murder

Adrian Agius, one of the two Tal-Maksar brothers charged with the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, has been denied bail.

This is the second time Agius has been denied bail after filing his first request in July.

In her decree, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo explained that there remained fears that Agius could flea the island.

Agius’s brother, Robert, has been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia along with other crimes.

The Maksar brothers are understood to be two of the most prominent members of Malta’s criminal underworld with interests in a number of criminal activities, both in Malta and abroad.

The police recently uncovered a stash of weapons that had been hidden on the seabed near Baħrija, possibly after the brothers had been tipped off about their impending arrest.

They were arrested and charged in court in February following Vince Muscat’s guilty plea for his role in the murder of Caruana Galizia.