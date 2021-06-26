‘The Friday March’: Crowds Hit The Streets Of Paceville As Summer Truly Begins In Malta

Scores of people hit the streets of Malta’s entertainment hub last night during the final weekend of June – however, not all of them were wearing masks.

In footage and images being shared online, revellers can be seen packing the main streets of Paceville for a seemingly normal Friday night out. Though some were wearing masks, many were not.

In one video, the crowds break into a song, with dozens of people throwing their arms in the air and singing together.

Reacting to the footage online, people lamented how they had been fined for not wearing a mask at some point throughout the pandemic, wondering if anyone in the footage had been addressed by authorities.

Though Malta has vaccinated over 70% of the population, one must still wear a mask while outdoors. The removal of masks in public will be allowed from July if one is fully vaccinated and in groups of two.

However, it seems like many last night didn’t get that memo – and this is far from the first time crowds have hit the streets over the last month, as the summer heat hits the island and bars and każini were recently allowed to reopen under a number of measures.

However, clubs and mass events are still not allowed, leading to a number of organisers within the entertainment industry to condemn the different policies as “discrimination”.

What do you make of crowds returning to Malta’s streets?