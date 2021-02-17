This Incredible Shot Of Mount Etna Over The Mosta Rotunda Is The Perfect Pastel Picture

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has been busy this week – and one Maltese photographer was there to capture it all in its stunning natural beauty.

Etna began releasing dark orange lava for the second time this week, with massive plumes appearing over the iconic volcano – and this morning, Daniel Cilia was set up to capture it all.

Using a DSLR with a 400mm lens shot at 1/13 sec f8, ISO 100 just before 7am this morning, Cilia was able to snap the volcano floating over Mosta’s famous Rotunda, making for a unique angle to the often-seen active landmark.

The best part is, the only reason Rotunda even features in the photo is due to Cilia’s friend David Debono.

“This all started because my friend David, who is from Mosta, loves the Rotunda,” Cilia told Lovin Malta.

“Every Etna photo I posted in the past led to him asking me to make one with the Rotunda in front of Etna.”

After a bit of scouting, Cilia settled on an area of fields behind Girgenti Palace where he found the perfect alignment – and then the magic happened.