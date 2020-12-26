Three COVID-19 Deaths In Malta Alongside 129 New Cases And Three Recoveries

Three more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

The deaths come alongside 129 new cases of the virus and just three recoveries.

These numbers bring Malta’s total number of active cases to 1,485.

Malta has now swabbed over half a million people, with 501,411 swabs being undertaken since the beginning of the pandemic.

2,071 swabs were carried out over the last 24 hours.