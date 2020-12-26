د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Three COVID-19 Deaths In Malta Alongside 129 New Cases And Three Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Three more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

The deaths come alongside 129 new cases of the virus and just three recoveries.

These numbers bring Malta’s total number of active cases to 1,485.

Malta has now swabbed over half a million people, with 501,411 swabs being undertaken since the beginning of the pandemic.

2,071 swabs were carried out over the last 24 hours.

Just today, 10,000 doses of the approved Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines arrived in Malta, with the government hailing the arrival as a “return to normality”.

The first vaccinations will begin tomorrow, with a nurse at Mater Dei set to be the first person to be vaccinated on the island.

Share this story to raise awareness

READ NEXT: They're Here! First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Land In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK