Three COVID-19 Deaths In Malta Alongside 129 New Cases And Three Recoveries
Three more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.
The deaths come alongside 129 new cases of the virus and just three recoveries.
These numbers bring Malta’s total number of active cases to 1,485.
Malta has now swabbed over half a million people, with 501,411 swabs being undertaken since the beginning of the pandemic.
2,071 swabs were carried out over the last 24 hours.
Just today, 10,000 doses of the approved Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines arrived in Malta, with the government hailing the arrival as a “return to normality”.
The first vaccinations will begin tomorrow, with a nurse at Mater Dei set to be the first person to be vaccinated on the island.