د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Youths Injured In Kirkop Fireworks Accident 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Three youths were injured yesterday in an accident involving fireworks in an area known as tar-Ramlija in Ħal Kirkop. 

The police said in a statement that the incident took place yesterday at roughly 5pm when they responded to a request for assistance. 

When they arrived at the scene the police discovered that the three youths, aged 14, 15 and 15, had been injured after igniting some fireworks. 

A medical team administered first aid before taking the three youths to hospital for further observation. 

The 16-year-old was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. There was no update of the other two boys’ condition. 

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue. 

Share this with someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Edward Zammit Lewis Turned To Yorgen Fenech To Get Jobs For His Supporters

You may also love

View All