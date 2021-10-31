Trick Or Treating? Rosianne Cutajar’s Halloween Stunt At Primary Schools Spurs Report To Children’s Commissioner 

Arnold Cassola has asked the Commissioner for Children to comment on Rosianne Cutajar’s Halloween trip to primary schools to hand out sweets to children.

“Is it acceptable that a general election candidate to turn up outside primary schools handing out bags of sweets – branded in campaign stationery – to school children in the hope of collecting votes from their parents?” Cassola asked in his email to Pauline Miceli.

Cutajar, who is currently under the microscope following allegations concerning an intimate relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, uploaded a photo showing the goodie bags that were handed out to children this week.

She visited schools that fall within her electoral district.

“I wish I could have visited more schools over this week, however, I couldn’t due to the bad weather,” she wrote.