Tune In At 8.40pm For ‘Ramiro’, Xarabank’s In-Depth Look At The Tragic Death Of Young Cancer Survivor

Tune in at 8.40pm to watch ‘Ramiro’, Xarabank’s in-depth look into Ramiro Mallia’s life and how his loved ones are grappling with his tragic death, aired on Lovin Malta.

He died on 25th March 2021 after his mother discovered him unconscious on the floor of the bathroom of their home. It is believed that a gas leak from a bathroom heater led to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Social media was flooded with posts remembering Mallia, with Puttinu Cares posting a heartbreaking message remembering the young man.

Ramiro’s legacy lives on. Soon after his death, a video from 2019 showing Ramiro emotionally breaking down what it’s like for families to battle cancer inspired many to donate to Puttinu Cares.

While Ramiro was taken much too early in life –it is clear that he is not forgotten. This evening those who knew him the most will share their intimate stories and memories of Ramiro.

