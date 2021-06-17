Valletta Deputy Mayor Is ‘Mobilising A Troll Army’, Occupy Justice Says After Protest Criticism
Activist group Occupy Justice has accused Valletta deputy mayor Ray Azzopardi, as well as Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef, of “mobilising a troll army” against them after the pair called for criminal action against the activists in light of their latest anti-corruption protest.
“Isn’t it grand that Valletta Deputy Mayor Ray Azzopardi is giving activists advice on how to fight corruption? Because, you know, his track record on fighting the cause speaks for itself. Silence,’ Occupy Justice said.
“What Azzopardi is actually doing, like his buddy Jason Micallef, is mobilising their troll army and legitimising attacks on freedom of expression. And now they’ve both, pathetically, taken to Facebook to congratulate each other on their respective outbursts.”
“Seriously, you’ll find more culture in a tub of Benna plain yogurt than in these two.”
On Tuesday night, Occupy Justice activists placed anti-corruption protest signs in plants that were recently erected in Freedom Square by the Valletta Cultural Agency.
The slogans included: “Fil-Parlament ma jikbrux fjuri, imma ħdura hawn kemm trid”, “Ħaxix biex jaħbu l-ħaxi”, “Grazzi Sur Jason Micallef, ħloqtilna spazju biex inwaslu leħinna”, “Ministru Ian Borg, ħalli siġra mġiddma!”, and “It-tieni interconnector? Mela l-Electrogas x’nambuha?”
Jason Micallef responded by reporting the activists to the police for vandalism, while Ray Azzopardi said that legal and criminal actions should be taken against them,
“These things don’t happen in a civilised and fully democratic country, and I wholeheartedly condemn this irresponsible behaviour,” Azzopardi said. “I won’t allow acts like this to repeat themselves and I will do my utmost to ensure those responsible face justice.”
However, Occupy Justice dismissed any allegations of legal wrongdoing.
“Criminal behaviour, indeed – we wouldn’t expect anything less than a magistrate fining him for contempt of court and wasting the judiciary’s time for filing a ‘vandalism’ case because of a few wooden kebab sticks stuck in the soil,” they said.
“PS – An alternative response to Ray Azzopardi’s outburst would be… LOL!”