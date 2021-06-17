Valletta Deputy Mayor Is ‘Mobilising A Troll Army’, Occupy Justice Says After Protest Criticism

Activist group Occupy Justice has accused Valletta deputy mayor Ray Azzopardi, as well as Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef, of “mobilising a troll army” against them after the pair called for criminal action against the activists in light of their latest anti-corruption protest.

“Isn’t it grand that Valletta Deputy Mayor Ray Azzopardi is giving activists advice on how to fight corruption? Because, you know, his track record on fighting the cause speaks for itself. Silence,’ Occupy Justice said.

“What Azzopardi is actually doing, like his buddy Jason Micallef, is mobilising their troll army and legitimising attacks on freedom of expression. And now they’ve both, pathetically, taken to Facebook to congratulate each other on their respective outbursts.”

“Seriously, you’ll find more culture in a tub of Benna plain yogurt than in these two.”