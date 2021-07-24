Valletta Vaccination Protest Held Without Permit, Police Identifying COVID-19 Rule Breakers

A well-attended demonstration held in Malta’s capital city was organised without an official permit from the police, with officers now actively trying to determine who broke COVID-19 regulations during the protest.

The World Wide Rally For Freedom saw hundreds attend the event which was being held simultaneously in major cities around the world, including New York and London. Originally, the protest was organised by the Human Health Alliance – however, they had stepped back, saying the police hadn’t given them a permit.

Nevertheless, the protest went ahead today, with speakers on megaphones saying that people had the right to remain unvaccinated if they wanted to, and they shouldn’t be discriminated against for their personal choice.

Police investigations are now underway to determine if anyone breached COVID-19 regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, TVM reported.

The energetic protest saw many express their frustrations over the government’s handling of the pandemic. However, some went a step further, drawing comparisons with World War 2, slavery and apartheid.