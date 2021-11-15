Victim Of Fatal Xemxija Accident Identified As 30-Year-Old Tunisian Woman 

A woman who died in a car crash in Xemxija yesterday has been identified as a 30-year-old Tunisian woman by the police.

In a statement this morning, the police said that the accident took place at 8pm yesterday on Xemxija Hill in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said that the woman was hit by a Mercedes Benz C350 being driven by a 42-year-old Mellieħa resident. The car then crashed into four other parked vehicles, the police said.

A Tunisian man who was accompanying the woman, as well as the driver, were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Both were certified as having sustained light injuries.