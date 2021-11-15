Victim Of Fatal Xemxija Accident Identified As 30-Year-Old Tunisian Woman
A woman who died in a car crash in Xemxija yesterday has been identified as a 30-year-old Tunisian woman by the police.
In a statement this morning, the police said that the accident took place at 8pm yesterday on Xemxija Hill in St Paul’s Bay.
The police said that the woman was hit by a Mercedes Benz C350 being driven by a 42-year-old Mellieħa resident. The car then crashed into four other parked vehicles, the police said.
A Tunisian man who was accompanying the woman, as well as the driver, were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Both were certified as having sustained light injuries.
Eyewitnesses who spoke to Lovin Malta described the incident as “horrible”, adding that a person believed to be the victim’s husband could be seen shouting and crying in a heartbreaking scene.
There was no mention of two 14-year-olds who were yesterday also reported to have sustained injuries.
A magisterial inquiry is being led by magistrate Lara Lanfranco as police investigations continue.
