Victory Kitchen Chef To Swim 37 Km Around Gozo During Annual Fundraiser On Monday

Victory Kitchen, together with Happy Initiative, will be organising its Annual Charity Swim on Monday to raise funds for the project.

The kitchen was set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intention of delivering food to the families hit hardest by the pandemic. Since its launch, the kitchen has helped 18,954 families by donating 96,424 hot meals.

The annual charity swim will see Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo attempt to swim around Gozo for a continuous unassisted non-stop swim covering 37km. The swim is expected to take 12 hours to complete and will take place under the guidance of Wave of Change’s Neil Agius.

The charity swim is being organised to collect much-needed funds for the kitchen to be able to continue feeding families in need.

“We strongly believe that no one should go to bed hungry, and we use this as our battle cry for this year’s swim to try and raise enough funds to donate 120,000 meals for the next 12 months, further helping more families as well as other NGOs in providing hot meals for those that are in need,” Sammut said.