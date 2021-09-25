Victory Kitchen Chef To Swim 37 Km Around Gozo During Annual Fundraiser On Monday
Victory Kitchen, together with Happy Initiative, will be organising its Annual Charity Swim on Monday to raise funds for the project.
The kitchen was set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intention of delivering food to the families hit hardest by the pandemic. Since its launch, the kitchen has helped 18,954 families by donating 96,424 hot meals.
The annual charity swim will see Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo attempt to swim around Gozo for a continuous unassisted non-stop swim covering 37km. The swim is expected to take 12 hours to complete and will take place under the guidance of Wave of Change’s Neil Agius.
The charity swim is being organised to collect much-needed funds for the kitchen to be able to continue feeding families in need.
“We strongly believe that no one should go to bed hungry, and we use this as our battle cry for this year’s swim to try and raise enough funds to donate 120,000 meals for the next 12 months, further helping more families as well as other NGOs in providing hot meals for those that are in need,” Sammut said.
“This year it is not simply a normal charity swim, as we have taken it up a notch, with our target being to swim around Gozo. We hope that this challenge we are undertaking can help raise more awareness about our cause and the much-needed support to help more families in need.”
Sammut said that more donations meant more meals provided to families. “Our dream is to reach the 100,000-meal milestone and beyond to keep helping and feeding families in need”.
Donations can be sent by bank transfer to
BOV IBAN: MT87VALL22013000000040010942082 or via REVOLUT or BOV app on +356 99441950 with the tag ‘Support Victory Kitchen’.
Those who wish to help further may contact Victory Kitchen through Facebook or by calling on +356 99906056.
Sammut concluded by thanking Happy Initiative for their constant support.”A thank you also goes to those that are helping us in this swim, especially Neil Agius, St. John Ambulance and all the volunteers who will be in attendance on the day.”
For more information about Victory Kitchen log on to www.victorykitchenmalta.org.