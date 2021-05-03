WATCH: Birdlife Release Footage Of Hunters’ Lobby Official’s Brother Helping Child Use Shotgun

A hunter, believed to be the brother of the Federation for Hunting and Conservation’s Secretary-General Daniel Xriha, has been caught on tape instructing a child to shoot in Miżieb.

Footage released by BirdLife Malta from 30th April 2021, the last day of the spring hunting season, shows the hunter instructing the child how to handle a loaded shotgun and instructing him to shoot.

The same person was allegedly involved in a similar incident last year after a young girl was captured holding a hunter’s shotgun. Footage of that incident was also released, but the person involved is yet to be arraigned in court.

BirdLife has initially reported on the latest incident last week, with FKNK denying the claims, insisting that the eNGO was “incorrect and deceitful”. It claimed that BirdLife was trespassing and have lodged a report with police over the issue.

In a statement, BirdLife said that the video proves the claims; along with the “vulgar and bullying attitude” from the hunters in question.

“The seriousness of the risk of hunting especially in the presence of children is seen when at one point the gun slips, misfires and could have easily hit the child or the hunter,” it said.

Footage shows that police did visit the site. However, the minor had long left the area.