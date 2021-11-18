WATCH: Disturbing Footage Of Dwarf Manhandled By Stripping Man In Malta Emerges As Operators Receive Lifetime Ban

Footage from a major gaming expo held in Malta has emerged showing a disturbing scene that went down on the conference floor.

Two men representing the Latvian brand LuckyStreak attempted to attract eyes through an over-the-top display involving a dwarf and male stripping.

As potential investors, international businessmen and possibly even Akon were walking throughout SiGMA Europe at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, the LuckyStreak men were captured on film putting on a “show” that attendees speaking to Lovin Malta described as “not okay”.

In the footage, a shirtless man begins clapping and calling for attention. He then turns to his dwarf colleague, picks him up and begins swinging him under his legs.

Then he stands in front of his colleague, and pulls his zip down before stripping down to his boxers. His colleague walks away – but the near-nude man keeps the show going, turning his boxers into a thong before heading to a nearby barrier pole and twerking on it while pointing at his colleague.

He then grabs his colleague, places him between his legs again as he humps the air while screaming loudly.

The clip ends with the man putting his clothes back on as passersby film and stare.

The scene was captured from multiple angles by various attendees of the expo, and have been going viral online.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, one SiGMA organiser called the two men “idiots” who will not be allowed to exhibit at the show again.

“They are shareholders from LuckyStreak, they always put these ‘shocking’ acts to gather attention,” they explained.

“It wasn’t a case of abuse, they are both owners of company and put these silly acts on – but they never took it that far before. They won’t be allowed to exhibit again, that’s for sure.”