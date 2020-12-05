WATCH: Maltese Man Says He’s Living In Poor Conditions Due To Paying Allowance To Former Wife

A Maltese man has opened up about being forced to live in poor conditions after years of paying his former partner a monthly allowance.

Saying he pays her €200 a month, aside from his bills, food costs and paying his lawyers, the man spoke to TVM show Popolin about how he ended up there.

“If I don’t pay rent here, I’ll end up on the street. If I don’t pay allowance, I’ll end up in prison,” he said. He lamented that his former partner was getting money from the government, had a job, and was getting a monthly payment from him, while living in his home that he still pays the bills for, while he lives in a small room and had to return to work to pay for everything.

“I used to be rich – now, I can’t even stay in one of my garages. You have no idea what they’ve done to me over ten years.”