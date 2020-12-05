WATCH: Maltese Man Says He’s Living In Poor Conditions Due To Paying Allowance To Former Wife
A Maltese man has opened up about being forced to live in poor conditions after years of paying his former partner a monthly allowance.
Saying he pays her €200 a month, aside from his bills, food costs and paying his lawyers, the man spoke to TVM show Popolin about how he ended up there.
“If I don’t pay rent here, I’ll end up on the street. If I don’t pay allowance, I’ll end up in prison,” he said. He lamented that his former partner was getting money from the government, had a job, and was getting a monthly payment from him, while living in his home that he still pays the bills for, while he lives in a small room and had to return to work to pay for everything.
“I used to be rich – now, I can’t even stay in one of my garages. You have no idea what they’ve done to me over ten years.”
Emotional due to the personal nature of his circumstances, his story struck a chord with the public. However, many people also asked to hear the former partner’s side of the story before they could make a full judgement.
His story help shine a spotlight on an unseen community of men who live in similar situation, seemingly bound to be stuck in near-poverty due to forced payments they are ordered by law to pay.