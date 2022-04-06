Watch: Naxxar Woman Breaks Down Exactly How A Robot Escaped Her Home
A woman who made national news after her cleaning robot made a dash for it and fled her home has explained exactly how the great getaway happened.
“We were camping, and our garage door opened… it’s an automatic door, and it’s got issues so it opened by itself. The door opened on its own, we found it open later when we returned,” the robot’s now-former owner Charmaine Caruana told Gadgets.
“The robot was programmed to begin at 6am, found itself all alone, found the door open and found the occasion to head out,” she continued.
“It went through the drive in, and headed straight to the streets.”
The story had first come to the public’s attention after Charmaine asked for help in a group for Naxxar residents, urging anyone who may have spotted it to please contact her.
She has now asked that whoever finds the machine treats it with respect and care, as she did.
However, it all ended on a positive note when Charmaine was gifted a free cleaning bot to replace the runaway – we just hope it can fill the hole in her heart that the first robot left behind in its run for freedom.
View this post on Instagram
Tag someone who needs to see this