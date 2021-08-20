WATCH: Negotiating Down Malta’s EU Emission Reduction Targets Is A Certificate Of Government’s Failure, PN Says

Malta was originally set a target of a 36% reduction in emissions by 2030, but this was reduced to 19% following talks between the government and the European Commission.

“It is useless for the minister to give interviews and act like he has found solutions because the facts show otherwise,” the party’s environment spokesperson Robert Cutajar said during a press conference this morning.

The fact that Malta has negotiated a lower emissions target with the European Commission is a certificate of the government’s failure on climate change, the Nationalist Party.

Speaking on Lovin Daily this week, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia insisted that Malta’s targets were very ambitious and would be difficult to achieve. Despite this, he said the government was committed to push through the necessary reforms to reach this target.

“This is not acceptable for the PN. We seriously want our country to be the best in Europe. It is not acceptable for the government to be happy with 19%. This is a certificate of failure. The government is confirming it has failed,” Cutajar said.

He added that on climate change, the country has had a nonexistent government for nine years now. “The government is not credible and has failed to reach its environmental targets.”

Cutajar stressed that the country’s biodiversity was also being threatened because the government was taking decisions in the interest of the few and not the many. “Those few that the government made promises to before 2013. We are now seeing the results of that.”

